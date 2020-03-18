Coronavirus: SaskPower suspends active collections, holds off residential disconnections

Send this page to someone via email

SaskPower has announced it is suspending active collections and putting off disconnecting residential customers for non-payment.

The company says the decision was made to help provide relief to customers impacted by the new coronavirus pandemic.

“The health and safety of our employees and customers is SaskPower’s top priority,” said Shawn Schmidt, SaskPower vice-president of distribution and customer services.

“We know the impact of the current pandemic can affect household finances, and that is why we are taking these measures today.”

SaskPower is encouraging any customers concerned about bill payment due to the COVID-19 pandemic to contact the company by phone.

Those who have already been disconnected or who currently have a load limiter on their home can also call to reconnect or have the limiter removed.

SaskPower is continuing to provide customers with flexible payment arrangements during the pandemic.

All changes are effective immediately.

