Coronavirus outbreak: Saskatchewan official says families should minimize contact but social interaction still important

On Tuesday, Saskatchewan’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Saqib Shahab spoke about the anxiety parents and families are facing with regards to whether their children can still see friends during the COVID-19 outbreak. He said that social interaction is still important, referencing children in Japan graduating on the video game Minecraft when talking about his own son missing graduation, and said parents should speak with one another about travel history and other factors to determine the possibility of small gatherings. He added that groups of one or two people may be OK, but that large gatherings of people are an issue.