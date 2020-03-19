Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Number of COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan rises to 20

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 19, 2020 4:28 pm
WATCH LIVE: The Saskatchewan government updates the COVID-19 situation in the province as the number of cases rise.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan has gone up, including confirmed cases.

Officials said there are now eight confirmed cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and 12 presumptive cases.

Related News

Five of the confirmed cases are in Regina, two in Saskatoon and one in northern Saskatchewan.

READ MORE: SMA president Dr. Allan Woo tests positive for COVID-19

Health officials said 19 of the 20 patients are self-isolating at home. One person is in hospital for medical reasons not related to COVID-19.

The Saskatchewan government declared a state of emergency on Wednesday. Measures put in place include prohibiting public gatherings of more than 50 people and limiting seating at restaurants and bars.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan doctors beg businesses to shut down to prevent spread of COVID-19

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Story continues below advertisement

Health officials say the risk is low for Canadians but warn this could change quickly. They caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

More to come.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19DoctorsCovid19Saskatchewan Coronavirussaskatoon coronavirusnew coronavirusregina coronavirusCoronavirus SaskatchewanSaskatchewan Doctornovel coronavirus saskatchewan
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.