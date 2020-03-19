Coronavirus: Number of COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan rises to 20

Send this page to someone via email

The number of COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan has gone up, including confirmed cases.

Officials said there are now eight confirmed cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and 12 presumptive cases.

Five of the confirmed cases are in Regina, two in Saskatoon and one in northern Saskatchewan.

Health officials said 19 of the 20 patients are self-isolating at home. One person is in hospital for medical reasons not related to COVID-19.

The Saskatchewan government declared a state of emergency on Wednesday. Measures put in place include prohibiting public gatherings of more than 50 people and limiting seating at restaurants and bars.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is low for Canadians but warn this could change quickly. They caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

More to come.