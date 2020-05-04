What to do for Mother’s Day during COVID-19 in Lethbridge

Send this page to someone via email

Mother’s Day comes once a year, a special holiday first introduced by American President Woodrow Wilson in 1908.

Since its conception, it has evolved into a day filled with brunch, flowers, and spa dates.

However, with COVID-19 keeping most Alberta businesses closed for the celebratory day on May 9, there might be a few less options than usual.

“You might not even be able to see your mom physically right now so you can’t even give her a hug and say, ‘Happy Mother’s Day,'” Levi Cox, owner and stylist at Catwalk Salon and Spa in Lethbridge, said.

Catwalk, a local hair salon and full-service spa located downtown, has decided to offer curbside pickup this Wednesday and Saturday afternoon, in an effort to help people still get their favorite products while supporting local.

“Mothers have really had their workout with the schools being closed… so I think they need a little extra pampering, and I wish we could do it for them.” Tweet This

“Mother’s Day is a huge part of our business,” Cox said.

Cox suggests getting gift cards that will be able to be put to use once restrictions are lifted and everyone is comfortable venturing back into the world.

Flowers are another traditional Mother’s Day gift, one that can be ordered online and safely delivered to your mom’s doorstep.

“It’s like music right, how can you not like flowers? [They] cheer you up,” said Sandor Aros, the owner of Grower Direct Fresh Cut Flowers Inc.

People wanting to give their mother an experience to share for Mother’s Day can also head online and find virtual workshops, like the one Artistically Mused is hosting.

The owner of Artistically Mused said they will be live on Facebook on Thursday, but encouraged people to connect while participating.

“If they want they can do a video call with their loved ones — mothers, daughters, family — and kind of look at each other while they are doing it,” said Lauralea Eldridge.

Eldridge leads the class from North Bay, Ont., but said her free painting workshops have attracted people in England and the United States. She hopes the event can act as a good substitute for traditional Mother’s Day activities.

“It’s really hard not being able to be with your loved ones,” she said. “But you know what? We’re very fortunate with the technology we have.”