Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Features

What to do for Mother’s Day during COVID-19 in Lethbridge

By Global News
Posted May 4, 2020 8:18 pm
Updated May 4, 2020 8:22 pm
Mother’s Day during COVID-19: How to celebrate while social distancing
WATCH ABOVE: Mother’s Day brunch at mom’s favorite restaurant might not be an option this year due to COVID-19. Eloise Therien presents some other ways to celebrate.

Mother’s Day comes once a year, a special holiday first introduced by American President Woodrow Wilson in 1908.

Since its conception, it has evolved into a day filled with brunch, flowers, and spa dates.

Related News

However, with COVID-19 keeping most Alberta businesses closed for the celebratory day on May 9, there might be a few less options than usual.

READ MORE: Southern Alberta Bikers launch online fundraiser for children at Chinook Regional Hospital

“You might not even be able to see your mom physically right now so you can’t even give her a hug and say, ‘Happy Mother’s Day,'” Levi Cox, owner and stylist at Catwalk Salon and Spa in Lethbridge, said.

Catwalk, a local hair salon and full-service spa located downtown, has decided to offer curbside pickup this Wednesday and Saturday afternoon, in an effort to help people still get their favorite products while supporting local.

Story continues below advertisement

“Mothers have really had their workout with the schools being closed… so I think they need a little extra pampering, and I wish we could do it for them.”

Tweet This

“Mother’s Day is a huge part of our business,” Cox said.

Cox suggests getting gift cards that will be able to be put to use once restrictions are lifted and everyone is comfortable venturing back into the world.

READ MORE: Edmonton Filipino community rallies to bring groceries to quarantined meat-plant workers in High River

 

Flowers are another traditional Mother’s Day gift, one that can be ordered online and safely delivered to your mom’s doorstep.

“It’s like music right, how can you not like flowers? [They] cheer you up,” said Sandor Aros, the owner of Grower Direct Fresh Cut Flowers Inc.

People wanting to give their mother an experience to share for Mother’s Day can also head online and find virtual workshops, like the one Artistically Mused is hosting.

The owner of Artistically Mused said they will be live on Facebook on Thursday, but encouraged people to connect while participating.

“If they want they can do a video call with their loved ones — mothers, daughters, family — and kind of look at each other while they are doing it,” said Lauralea Eldridge.

Eldridge leads the class from North Bay, Ont., but said her free painting workshops have attracted people in England and the United States. She hopes the event can act as a good substitute for traditional Mother’s Day activities.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s really hard not being able to be with your loved ones,” she said. “But you know what? We’re very fortunate with the technology we have.”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Mother's DayMother's Day ideasGrower Direct Fresh Cut Flowerslethbridge Catwalk Salon and Spalethbridge mother's dayMother's Day 2020online workshops
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.