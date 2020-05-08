Saskatchewan will likely see more coronavirus outbreaks in the south: nurses union

Send this page to someone via email

The coronavirus outbreaks in northern Saskatchewan are likely not the last the province will see as the pandemic continues, according to the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN).

The union said “isolated outbreaks” don’t mean that rules and restrictions aren’t working.

“COVID-19 doesn’t look at a barrier, it’s traveling south,” said union president Tracy Zambory.

“This is our reality, and the reality of a virus is that it will go dormant, it will reappear, it’s like the regular influenza. They go dormant, they come back active.

“Sometimes it’s just the environment they’re in and they find a home and they just go crazy.”

Zambory said the union can’t predict where COVID-19 will appear next, but it says viruses often spread through those who aren’t showing symptoms and don’t know they even have the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

Continuing to follow social distancing rules and keeping up good hygiene like washing your hands is vital to control the spread, Zambory said.

She also stresses the importance of staying home and self-isolating if you’re sick, and to call 811 and get tested.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

By now it sounds like a broken record, but Zambory said, unfortunately, they’re inconveniences people will “just have to live with.”

“We cannot live in a heightened state of anxiety, that is not sustainable,” she said.

“Nor should we just throw the doors open and say, ‘To heck with all these rules, I’m just going to live my life.’ We have to find that middle ground.”

The union says how Saskatchewan responds to the northern outbreak in communities like La Loche will help shape its response to more down the line.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.