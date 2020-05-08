Coronavirus outbreak at Prince Albert’s Victoria Hospital declared over

Send this page to someone via email

A coronavirus outbreak at Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert has been declared over by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

The outbreak was declared on May 1 by Dr. Khami Chokani, an SHA medical health officer, after a patient tested positive for the coronavirus.

Chokani said he declared the outbreak due to the length of time the patient was at the hospital before testing positive.

The patient was admitted to the hospital on April 21 for a non-COVID-19-related medical need.

Initial testing at the time came up negative for the coronavirus. The patient was re-tested on April 30 and the SHA said a positive result was reported later the same day.

Health officials said staff who were in close contact with the patient self-isolated and contact tracing was undertaken.

Chokani said he declared the outbreak over after not a single case was discovered in either patients or health-care workers related to the 10-day exposure period.

“This is a definite testimony to diligent PPE (personal protective equipment) use and good environmental maintenance by all the teams,” he said.

The patient was from La Loche, where an outbreak was declared on April 17.

As of Thursday, there were 138 active coronavirus cases in the far north, the majority in La Loche and surrounding communities.

