Saskatchewan nurses, health-care providers not ready to resume some services May 19: unions

Some medical services and surgeries will resume on May 19th in Saskatchewan, but unions representing Saskatchewan nurses and health-care professionals say they aren’t ready to go back to work as normal.

The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) says its members aren’t ready for May 19th. It said it’s worried about having enough staff, and resources to help support them.

SUN says a lot needs to happen over the next two weeks: Saskatchewan needs to flatten the curve and make sure outbreaks like in La Loche are under control.

“We haven’t been really part of [planning] even getting to May 19 other than being the people who are expected to go and do the job,” said SUN president Tracy Zambory.

She says the union only found out about the plan this week.

“We had no input into how it was going to move forward whatsoever, even though the majority of the people who are going to make it move forward are registered nurses.”

Zambory says she’s worried about what the province will — or won’t — do if outbreaks continue.

“Are we going to be transparent and brave enough … to be truthful and report what’s really happening so that we can, as was promised, halt what we’re doing and take that important step back?” she said.

Zambory said she understands the need to reopen the economy and normalcy in the health care system.

“We cannot let that colour and judgment, transparency or bravery around stopping and taking that step back that they promised they would do,” she said.

The nurses’ union isn’t the only group concerned. CUPE local 5430 represents some 14,000 health care providers.

It says it’s imperative they have enough support to reopen, including if COVID-19 continues to pop up.

“If there is further increases, are the resources going to be available to maintain those services while still caring for the residents of Saskatchewan for their healthcare needs?” asks president Sandra Seitz.

Zambory said she’s curious what data the province is looking at to inform its decisions around reopening. She said SUN has repeatedly asked for this information in daily meetings with the health authority but has not received an answer.

“We’ve been asking the questions, how do you decide [to reopen], what factors are you using, what research, what data are you looking at to make those decisions?” she said.

Global News reached out to the Saskatchewan Health Authority about these concerns, but did not receive a response by deadline.

