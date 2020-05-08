Metrolinx speeding up construction on Barrie, Ont.’s Go line as ridership drops

Send this page to someone via email

Metrolinx says it will be speeding up “critical construction projects” on Barrie, Ont.’s Go line as ridership has declined — by as much as 90 per cent — amid the novel coronavirus crisis.

The transportation agency says it’s temporarily replacing trains with buses on the Barrie line during the day on weekdays and weekends, so crews can safely expedite corridor work, as opposed to doing it overnight.

Regular Go Train service will still be available between Go’s Allandale and Union stations during morning and evening rush hours.

“We will closely monitor capacity on our Go buses and will make adjustments as needed,” Doug Tuira, the senior manager of Go Transit’s network operations centre, said in a statement.

With the changes, Metrolinx says the replacement buses on the Barrie line will not stop at Downsview Park.

The departure times for the replacement buses will also be slightly different than regular train departure times, according to the transit agency.

“Customers using stations at the north end of the line… will be required to make a bus transfer,” Metrolinx says.

“For the first few days, additional staff will be available at Aurora Go to assist customers with this particular change.”

Overnight work began in the Davenport Diamond area building, a diversion track on the east side of the corridor, a few weeks ago.

Metrolinx says that construction work will eventually allow crews access to the main line, to begin making “critical upgrades.”

