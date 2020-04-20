Menu

Crime

Barrie police investigating after man allegedly spits in Go Transit conductor’s face

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 20, 2020 3:48 pm
According to police, the suspect is five-foot-10 in height, weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair and a large backpack. Police handout

Barrie police are investigating an assault after a man allegedly spat in a Go Transit conductor’s face at the Allandale Waterfront station last Tuesday evening.

Shortly after 7 p.m., the conductor was clearing the train after its last trip of the day, when he found two people who had fallen asleep, according to Peter Leon, the Barrie Police Service’s corporate communications co-ordinator.

Story continues below advertisement

The Go conductor told the two individuals that the train had finished its service for the evening, Leon said.

“One of them got off without issues or concerns,” Leon said.

“The other one was quite upset because he missed his stop and exited the train, and that’s when he turned and spat in the face of the conductor.”

Police were called to the scene, but the suspect left on a Barrie Transit bus before they arrived, according to Leon.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Woman charged after hosting birthday party in Barrie, Ont.

“He was heading north on Essa [Road], at which point we were able to confirm that the individual did board a bus.”

Based on the suspect’s comments, Leon said, he may live in the south end of Barrie.

According to police, the suspect is five feet 10 inches, 180 pounds, with brown hair and a large backpack.

“This is a pretty horrible thing that happened to the conductor, who was just doing his job,” Leon said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We want to find this person and hold them accountable for his actions.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barrie police at 705-725-7025.

Coronavirus outbreak: Officials at Barrie hospital discuss Ontario’s first virus-related death
