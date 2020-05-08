Coronavirus: Raptors to resume training at Toronto facility in limited capacity

The Toronto Raptors will start to allow players to resume training at the team’s OVO Athletic Centre next week.

The team says that after working closely with the local government, infectious disease experts and public health authorities, players will be allowed to access the facility starting the week of May 11.

For players choosing to access the facility, they will be required to adhere to a set of strict guidelines.

The team says access will be allowed to provide players time on the court for activities, such as shooting, that generally cannot be done at home. Players already have weights and other workout equipment at their homes for additional conditioning.

The team stresses that the court is the only area that will be used by players and coaches as the locker rooms, weight rooms, medical facilities, offices and other areas of the building will remain closed.

A league source tells Global News that four players would be allowed in practice facilities at any given time, but the Raptors have decided to only allow one player at a time in the building. Each player will be accompanied by one coach. There will be no overlap between groups.

Staff members will be required to wear gloves and masks at all times when in the building, while players will wear masks at all times except when on court.

The team adds that all spaces and equipment in the building will be thoroughly cleaned before and after each player uses the building. In addition, symptom and temperature checks will be done by the team’s medical staff before anyone can enter the building.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Portland Trailblazers have allowed their players to start accessing their training facilities starting Friday.

While the news is welcomed, the league stresses that this is to ensure that the players will have a safe environment to workout but does not signal a return to play.