Regina Police Service member finds confused, injured beaver wandering Broad Street

A member of the Regina Police Service (RPS) came to the rescue of a confused beaver wandering down Broad Street in the early hours of May 2.

The beaver was malnourished and dehydrated. She also had an infected wound on the back of one of her legs.

A wildlife volunteer was able to capture the injured creature and transported her to the care of Salthaven Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre.

Director of Rehabilitation for Salthaven West Megan Lawrence said the rodent was likely trying to pass through the city to look for her own territory.

“She was found near a polluted, trash-infested marsh in the city,” said Lawrence.

“It’s certainly not a suitable habitat for a beaver.”

Lawrence wasn’t surprised by the beaver being alone. She said it’s not unusual for beavers to kick their young out of the family unit when they are around two years of age, in order to make room for new babies.

“So it’s quite common for two-year-old beavers to become lost and confused as they look for their own territory and make their own way.”

Despite her injuries, Lawrence said the beaver is healing at a good rate, and is expected to be released within two weeks.

“We’ll make sure she has gained weight, she’s properly hydrated, and that she’s finished her medicines,” Lawrence said. “Then she’ll be ready to go.”

The beaver will be released at an appropriate property south of the city.

