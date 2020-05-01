Menu

Canada

Peel police, animal services investigating reports of alligator seen in Brampton

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted May 1, 2020 11:02 pm
Updated May 1, 2020 11:11 pm

Peel Regional Police and Brampton Animal Services are looking into reports an alligator was seen in the city’s west end.

A police spokesperson told Global News officers were called to the area of Creditview Road and Bovaird Drive West, near Mississauga Road, at around 8:30 p.m.

The spokesperson said a caller reported that an alligator, described as being five-to-six feet long, was seen on rocks by a drainage pond.

There were reportedly people taking photos of the alligator.

As of Friday night, officers and animal services personnel were still investigating the report.

At the time of publication, an alligator wasn’t located.

