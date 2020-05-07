Coronavirus: J.D. Irving to reopen parks this Saturday

Many of the parks operated by J.D. Irving are set to reopen on Saturday after being closed to comply with New Brunswick’s efforts to restrict the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The privately-owned company operates a number of parks in New Brunswick, including The Irving Nature Park, Children’s Forest, La Dune de Bouctouche, Sheldon’s Point and Wolastoq Park.
But they’ve been shuttered to the public for more than a month.
Now, with New Brunswick moving to relax restrictions throughout the province, Irving will reopen all of their locations except Children’s Forest.
There will be a number of rules in place at the parks, including:
- Physical distancing or 2 metres of distance between individuals must be followed at all times
- All trails will be one way
- The Bouctouche boardwalk can support two-way traffic but it’s important to “keep to the right”
- Gatherings are not permitted
- Washrooms, visitor centres and barbecue sites remain closed
- There will be no interpretive programs until further notice
- All play equipment remains closed
Irving says the parks are to be “enjoyed at your own risk” and that they will not hesitate to close them if the provincial guidelines cannot be maintained.
