Coronavirus: J.D. Irving to reopen parks this Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Many of the parks operated by J.D. Irving are set to reopen on Saturday after being closed to comply with New Brunswick’s efforts to restrict the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The privately-owned company operates a number of parks in New Brunswick, including The Irving Nature Park, Children’s Forest, La Dune de Bouctouche, Sheldon’s Point and Wolastoq Park.

READ MORE: J.D. Irving to close all N.B. parks to the public

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

But they’ve been shuttered to the public for more than a month.

Now, with New Brunswick moving to relax restrictions throughout the province, Irving will reopen all of their locations except Children’s Forest.

There will be a number of rules in place at the parks, including:

Story continues below advertisement

Physical distancing or 2 metres of distance between individuals must be followed at all times

All trails will be one way

The Bouctouche boardwalk can support two-way traffic but it’s important to “keep to the right”

Gatherings are not permitted

Washrooms, visitor centres and barbecue sites remain closed

There will be no interpretive programs until further notice

All play equipment remains closed

2:20 Coronavirus outbreak: New Brunswick pushing into first phase of reopening businesses Coronavirus outbreak: New Brunswick pushing into first phase of reopening businesses

Irving says the parks are to be “enjoyed at your own risk” and that they will not hesitate to close them if the provincial guidelines cannot be maintained.

-With files from Global News’ Travis Fortnum