Coronavirus: J.D. Irving to close all N.B. parks to the public

Parks operated by J.D. Irving have been closed to the public indefinitely, joining the list of public places in New Brunswick shuttered to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The privately-owned company operates a number of parks in the Saint John area, including The Irving Nature Park, The Children’s Forest, Sheldon’s Point and Wolastoq Park.

All of them will now be closed.

The closures mean public access will not be permitted on any of the beaches, trails, boardwalks or parking lots within the parks.

In Bouctouche, La Dune de Bouctouche and the Arboretum Trails will also be closed.

“In these unprecedented times,” a statement issued Tuesday afternoon reads, “we as a community, must come together to ensure the health and safety of everyone is a top priority.”

