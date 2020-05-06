Ontario government says it will not move forward with licence plate redesign

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government announced that it will no be moving forward with the redesign on the province’s licence plates and will revert back to the original white “Yours to Discover” plates.

The Ford government began the design and manufacturing of a new plate in February, however, once released to the public, the blue plates with the slogan “A Place To Grow” were found to have issues such as poor visibility under specific conditions.

“The delamination issue with this plate has been resolved by the manufacturers with a five-year guarantee on the product,” a statement from the government read.

The province said that around 145,000 of the new plates were created as the government awaited final testing results.

READ MORE: Ontario government to replace new defective licence plates

“At this time, we are exploring all options to use these plates where they would be appropriate for an alternative use, such as trailers or recreational vehicles,” the province said.

Story continues below advertisement

“In the interim, we will be exhausting all remaining passenger plates that we have in stock, including the existing supply of blue licence plates.”

The province also asked that no Ontarians visit a Service Ontario centre to exchange their plates unless “absolutely necessary” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

1:19 Visibility concerns raised over new Ontario licence plates Visibility concerns raised over new Ontario licence plates