Politics

Ontario government will need to recall new defective licence plates, minister says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 20, 2020 2:38 pm
MADD Canada among groups voicing concerns about new Ontario licence plates
WATCH ABOVE: As Catherine McDonald reports, Mothers Against Drunk Driving Canada relies on the public being able to report suspected impaired drivers to police and say licence plates are crucial. (Feb. 19)

TORONTO – The Ontario government says it will eventually have to recall newly issued licence plates that are difficult to read in low light.

Progressive Conservative House Leader Paul Calandra says the move will need to be made once the problem with the plates is fixed by the manufacturer, 3M Canada.

Calandra did not provide a timeline for the recall and acknowledged the province continues to distribute the faulty plates to drivers.

READ MORE: Ontario premier’s office admits new licence plates have visibility issue

The problem was first raised over the weekend when an off-duty Kingston police officer posted a picture of an unreadable plate in a well-lit parking lot at night.

Calandra says the province currently has a supply of older model plates it could provide to drivers, but it’s hoping to avoid switching back to the previous version.

Premier Doug Ford’s office could not immediately say how many of the new plates have been distributed since they were initially released in early February.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Doug FordOntario governmentLicence PlatesPaul CalandraOntario Licence PlatesNew Ontario Licence Plates3M CanadaBlue Ontario licence platesLicence Plates Ontario
