Coronavirus: Nova Scotia reports 7 new cases as total nears 1,000

Nova Scotia reported seven new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday and no new deaths.

There are now 998 total cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Of those 998 cases, 296 remain active. There were 298 active cases on Tuesday.

Here is a breakdown of where cases have been identified in Nova Scotia by health zone:

Central: 851

Western: 54

Northern: 43

Eastern: 50

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 764 Nova Scotia tests on May 5.

There are three licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors’ facilities in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19, according to the province.

Northwood in Halifax currently has 160 residents and 51 staff with active cases. Two other facilities each have one staff member with an active case of COVID-19.

To date, Nova Scotia has 31,541 negative test results, 998 positive COVID-19 test results and 41 deaths.

Sixty-one per cent of the cases involve female patients while 39 per cent are male.

The age group most impacted by COVID-19 in Nova Scotia is those between 40 and 59.