Canadian Association for Retired Persons asks Saskatchewan government for fee relief

The Canadian Association for Retired Persons (CARP) has sent a letter to the Saskatchewan government requesting immediate relief of prescription dispensing costs for seniors.

According to CARP Saskatchewan’s president Kathleen Spatt, dispensing fees for low-income seniors under the Seniors’ Drug Plan have tripled since the pandemic began.

The increase comes as a result to a letter written by Saskatchewan Deputy Minister of Health Max Hendricks on March 18, 2020 in which he asked pharmacies to limit prescriptions to a 30-day supply.

“A prescription for a senior who qualifies under the Seniors’ Drug Program is held to a cost of $25 per prescription,” explained Spatt. “So each prescription which would normally cost them $25 for three months is now costing them $75.”

For some Saskatchewan seniors living on a fixed income, this has led to some difficult decisions.

“They’ll look at their prescriptions and they’ll say, ‘Am I going to pay my heating bill, or am I going to buy my prescriptions?’” Spatt said.

“That is a really awful thing, if people are sitting down and thinking, ‘I need my prescriptions, but I need groceries more.’”

In the letter, CARP said it understands that the limitation is necessary. However, it is complicated by seniors also being advised to remain at home.

“I think everybody understands the reasoning behind it, we’re trying to protect our pharmaceutical supply,” said Spatt.

“But then you start looking at the consequences of a decision like that.”

The Ministry of Health issued a statement which said it was aware of the concerns expressed by CARP on behalf of Saskatchewan seniors.

“When implementing prescription quantity limits, the Ministry recognized this would not impact the majority of patients, based on usual pharmacy practices when dispensing medication,” the statement read.

The statement also said that for the year of 2019-2020, 87 per cent of prescriptions submitted to the province’s drug plan were for a 34-day supply of medication or less.

“In addition, certain drugs on the Maintenance Drug Schedule have continued to be available for either 60 or 100 days,” the Ministry continued.

“Only 6 per cent of prescriptions submitted to the Drug Plan were for a supply of medication that was for 84 days or greater, which includes medications on the Maintenance Drug Schedule of the Saskatchewan Formulary.”

The statement did not say whether the province will fulfill CARP’s request in immediately funding prescription dispensing costs. However, it did highlight some aid already available to seniors who are struggling.

“Individuals may apply for the Seniors’ Drug Plan and the Special Support Program under the province’s Drug Plan and, if eligible, may receive assistance with their medication costs under those programs.”

Individuals may also apply for a reassessment of their current coverage with either program if their medication costs or income has changed.

Spatt said she remains hopeful the province will follow the lead of other provinces who have already addressed the additional fees.

“Half the provinces have already addressed the issue,” she said. “Each province is looking at it from their own perspective and doing things a big different.”

“We want to be a senior-friendly province. This is just one thing we can do to say we value our seniors.”