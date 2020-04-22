Nova Scotia to cover extra dispensing fees for pharmacare clients during coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

As of Thursday, the government of Nova Scotia will pay extra dispensing fees for pharmacare clients for refills on prescriptions that would usually be filled for longer periods.

In a statement on Wednesday, the government said it will cover, for example, the second and third refill dispensing fees for prescriptions typically dispensed for 90 days.

Premier Stephen McNeil said the province understands that some people are feeling the financial strain of additional dispensing fees during the pandemic.

“This will help people keep a little more money in their pockets while protecting the drug supply to ensure Nova Scotians can get the medications they need,” McNeil said at the daily COVID-19 press briefing.

In March, the Nova Scotia College of Pharmacists recommended that pharmacists dispense prescriptions every 30 days that would usually be filled for a longer period of time.

“This step was taken as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic to help protect the drug supply and is similar to measures in place in other parts of the country,” the province said on Wednesday.

The government also announced it will waive the $5.00 prescription co-pay for clients of the Income Assistance program and the Low Income Pharmacare for Children program.