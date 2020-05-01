Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Canadian prescription drug prices come under scrutiny of U.S. trade representative

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 1, 2020 12:23 pm
Morneau says Ottawa will need to work with provinces on issues like universal pharmacare
WATCH ABOVE (Jan. 19): Morneau says Ottawa will need to work with provinces on issues like universal pharmacare

The United States is keeping Canada on its “watch list” of countries where policies and practices could pose a threat to American intellectual property rights.

READ MORE: Pharmacare can help with B.C. prescription costs amid COVID-19: health minister

In its annual report on foreign perils to American rights holders, the office of the U.S. Trade Representative is raising concerns about Canada’s plan to recalibrate how it calculates the price of prescription drugs.

The report stops short, however, of demands from the U.S. pharmaceutical industry that Canada be elevated to the USTR’s list of “priority” trouble spots.

B.C. seniors voice concern about spike in prescription costs
B.C. seniors voice concern about spike in prescription costs

The federal Liberal government announced last summer that the arm’s-length Patented Medicine Prices Review Board would stop using drug prices in the U.S. and Switzerland — among the highest in the world — to help it determine what Canadian patients should pay.

Story continues below advertisement

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, a drug-industry lobby group, says Canada’s plan would be a drag on efforts to develop new treatments and would end up devaluing American-made patented medications.

READ MORE: U.S. says new North American trade deal in effect as of July 1

 

The USTR report out this week does acknowledge coming intellectual-property reforms in the new North American trade deal, but calls on Canada to “contribute fairly” to research and development for innovative medicines.

 

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Pharmacareprescription drugsDrug CostsIntellectual propertypharmaceutical industryCost of Prescription DrugsU.S. trade representativePatented Medicine Prices Review Board
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.