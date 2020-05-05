Quebec to give coronavirus update as officials warn Montreal is not flattening the curve

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government is expected to provide an update on Tuesday afternoon as the novel coronavirus crisis continues to unfold in long-term care facilities and hard-hit Montreal.

The plan to reopen retail stores in the city and surrounding areas has been pushed back by a week from May 11 to May 18.

Premier François Legault cited high hospitalization rates on Monday, saying that the situation is under control but that there aren’t enough beds to accommodate an uptick in patients.

READ MORE: Quebec delays reopening retail stores in Montreal amid coronavirus pandemic

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The delay comes as Quebec moves forward with its recovery strategy following nearly two months of lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

However, the province continues to see hundreds of new infections each day and has the highest number of cases in Canada at 32,623. The respiratory illness has killed more than 2,280 Quebecers to date — many of whom lived in long-term care facilities.

Story continues below advertisement

Montreal, which remains hard hit by the virus, has about half of Quebec’s confirmed cases. Aside from nursing homes, there have been outbreaks in hospitals and different boroughs.

READ MORE: Montreal to transform city buses into mobile testing clinics

Mylène Drouin, the city’s director of public health, warned on Monday that Montreal is not flattening the curve of COVID-19.

“We see plateaus, even an increase in cases,” she said.

As a result, the city is boosting screening measures and using city buses as a fleet of mobile testing clinics. They will be deployed to hot spots in Montreal.

Quebec’s public health director Horacio Arruda also said that the situation in the city is not improving as they had hoped.

4:04 COVID-19’s impact on the hospitality industry COVID-19’s impact on the hospitality industry

— With files from the Canadian Press