Quebec rolls out first phase of recovery plan as province eases coronavirus measures

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec, the province hardest hit by the novel coronavirus, has started to roll out the first phase of its recovery plan on Monday.

After more than a month of lockdown, retail stores in most parts of the province are reopening — except in the Greater Montreal area.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Is it risky to hang out with friends in a park in Montreal?

Traffic restrictions are also set to be lifted in several regions as of Monday, including the Laurentians, Lanaudière and Chaudière-Appalaches.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The provincial government will continue to ease measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, throughout the month of May.

Premier François Legault has said that he is willing to adjust the plan if necessary and is urging the public to continue practising social distancing.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Quebec says English school boards will not mandate reopening

In Quebec, there are more than 31,000 confirmed cases of the virus to date. The province accounts for more than half of Canada’s total number of infections, which is just shy of 60,000 as of Sunday.

The respiratory illness has killed 2,205 Quebecers. As of Sunday, 1,754 hospitalizations were reported, including 218 patients in intensive care.

Legault and public health officials are expected to provide an update on the province’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday afternoon.