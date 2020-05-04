Coronavirus: Quebec government loan for low-income renters comes under fire

Send this page to someone via email

Tenants and community groups are complaining that financial measures by the Quebec government to support both tenants and homeowners, who have been affected by the pandemic, is a disadvantage for tenants.

Last week, the Quebec government announced that an interest-free loan of up to $1,500 will be available to anyone who lost income because of COVID-19 to cover two months of rent.

Those who qualify must apply by July 15th and repay by August 2021.

But tenants like Jesse Dekel argue that the amount won’t do.

“For two months, no,” she told Global News. “That’s not gonna be enough.

“My rent for my dilapidated apartment is $700 a month, so that’ll give me two months’ rent plus $100 for food.”

Community groups agree the loan isn’t fair.

In the measures announced by the government, homeowners are eligible for a subsidy of up $2,000 over two months for accommodation expenses if their move into a new home is delayed because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Tenants’ advocates question why homeowners are getting cash, but tenants get a loan.

“Definitely we would’ve preferred to have seen a subsidy with no strings attached for tenants who are in compromised positions with their finances because of COVID-19,” said Darby MacDonald, a community organizer with Project Genesis, a group that advocates for housing rights.

Tenant Sunny Doyle said she’s appalled at what she sees as the government’s lack of understanding of the reality of tenants, and won’t apply for the loan.

“I have over $20,000 in student debt,” she claimed. “There’s no way I can accrue more debt at this point in my life, and I am privileged.

“I have skills, I came out of university with two degrees and I still have trouble making my payments every month.”

She believes the situation for low income renters will be worse a few months from now when the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) income support payments end.

“People’s wages are not secure at all,” she pointed out. “These are people who are extremely precarious and poor to begin with.”

Dekel who said she lost her job just before the pandemic hit, claims she hasn’t been able to find a job because of the pandemic, and hasn’t paid rent since April.

“I have no backup plans,” she admitted. “I don’t know what I’m gonna do.”