Quebec provides coronavirus guidelines for reopened daycares and schools

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s Commission des normes, de l’équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST) has released a health standards guide for the reopening of schools and daycares amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of the province’s plan, daycares and elementary schools will gradually be able to reopen in Quebec starting May 11. The Greater Montreal area will follow suit on May 19.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The “COVID-19 kits” created by the CNESST are intended to help principals, teachers and educators adapt their routines and their work environments in order to limit the risks of an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

READ MORE: Quebec says English school boards will not mandate reopening

Under the guidelines, the CNESST stresses that anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 — such as fever, cough, difficulty breathing, or sudden loss of smell or taste — is prohibited from entering the building.

Story continues below advertisement

Children and staff who live with someone who either has contracted or is in self-isolation due to COVID-19 should also remain at home.

As part of the plan, all staff members are asked to answer a questionnaire and carry out a self-assessment every day before arriving at their workplace.

0:52 Coronavirus outbreak: Legault shows little patience for Quebec’s English school board’s pushback on school reopening plan Coronavirus outbreak: Legault shows little patience for Quebec’s English school board’s pushback on school reopening plan

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise