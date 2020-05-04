Coronavirus: No new cases for P.E.I., Newfoundland and Labrador

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Edward Island reported no new cases of the COVID-19 on Monday.

Officials said 25 out of 27 people have recovered from the illness.

The province began the first phase of its recovery plan Friday, allowing small gatherings outdoors with groups of no more than five people.

Premier Dennis King said he was pleased to see people’s adherence to public health advice over the weekend, and said Islanders must continue to enter the recovery phase with caution.

Newfoundland and Labrador also reported no new cases of the virus for the third day in a row.

The province confirmed 259 cases of the illness including 233 recoveries.

Four people are in the hospital and two are in intensive care.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, chief medical officer of health, encouraged people to keep up with physical distancing while caring for their mental health and making time for outdoor exercise.