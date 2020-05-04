OPP investigating after man pulls knife on cyclist in Orillia

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say they’re searching for witnesses after a boy riding a bicycle reportedly had a knife pulled on him Saturday evening in Orillia, Ont.

Just after 8 p.m., a boy was riding a bike on Atherley Road, east of Forest Avenue, when he was approached by an unknown man who pushed him over, police say.

The man then started to damage the bicycle before the boy tried to get him to stop, according to officers, and that was when the suspect pulled a knife on the victim.

Police say the man then fled on a bicycle west on Atherley Road before turning south on Forest Avenue South.

The suspect is described to be between 30 and 40 years old, about five-foot-10, 180 pounds and wearing a black balaclava, pants and a black-and-white checkered shirt, as well as a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.