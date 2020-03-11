3 teens charged with firearm, drug trafficking offences after Hwy 400 traffic stop: OPP

Three teens are facing firearms and drug trafficking-related charges after their vehicle was stopped on Highway 400 on Saturday due to a traffic infraction, Orillia OPP say.
As police spoke with the teens, officers found cocaine, psilocybin and a handgun in the vehicle, OPP add.
A 15-year-old, 17-year-old and 19-year-old were subsequently charged with unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking, police say.
The 15-year-old was also charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II substance, officers add.
The 15-year-old and 17-year-old were held in custody and released, police say. They are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Youth Court of Justice in Orillia on April 9.
The 19-year-old was also held in custody and released, according to police. They are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on April 6.
