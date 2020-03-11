Menu

3 teens charged with firearm, drug trafficking offences after Hwy 400 traffic stop: OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 11, 2020 4:35 pm
As police spoke with the teens, officers found cocaine, psilocybin and a handgun in the vehicle, OPP say.
As police spoke with the teens, officers found cocaine, psilocybin and a handgun in the vehicle, OPP say. File / Global News

Three teens are facing firearms and drug trafficking-related charges after their vehicle was stopped on Highway 400 on Saturday due to a traffic infraction, Orillia OPP say.

As police spoke with the teens, officers found cocaine, psilocybin and a handgun in the vehicle, OPP add.

A 15-year-old, 17-year-old and 19-year-old were subsequently charged with unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking, police say.

The 15-year-old was also charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II substance, officers add.

The 15-year-old and 17-year-old were held in custody and released, police say. They are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Youth Court of Justice in Orillia on April 9.

The 19-year-old was also held in custody and released, according to police. They are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on April 6.

Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash
Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash
