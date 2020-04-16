Driver charged after car loses wheel, hits other vehicle on Hwy 11 in Oro-Medonte, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A driver has been charged after her car lost a wheel and hit another vehicle on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte, Ont., Orillia OPP say.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers say they were called to investigate a traffic hazard on Highway 11 near Highway 400.

A wheel had come off a car travelling north and hit a vehicle travelling south, police say.

Officers say there were no injuries as a result of the incident and that the driver of the northbound car was subsequently charged with operating an unsafe vehicle.

According to police, the driver recently had her winter tires changed.

“At this time of year, drivers are switching out their winter tires to all-season or summer tires,” OPP say.

“It is important to ensure the wheels are torqued to the correct specifications and checked on a regular basis.”

