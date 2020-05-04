Hillsborough, N.B. homicide suspect previously assaulted victim: court documents

Send this page to someone via email

Court documents indicate that the man accused in a weekend homicide in Hillsborough, N.B. had previously assaulted the victim.

New Brunswick RCMP say they responded to a home on Main Street Saturday morning. There, they say they found the body of 43-year-old Tina Tingley-McAleer.

The sister of Tingley-McAleer, Laura Tingley, says Tina was “a person that you could always count on, she was always there to make you smile and laugh.”

Tina Tingley-McAleer, shown in this submitted photo with her grandsons Submitted: Laura Tingley

“Everyone is in shock and disbelief that this happened,” she says. “My parents are taking it very hard; her children are taking it even harder.”

“I want her to be remembered as an amazing sister, a great mom, a wonderful grandmother, who unfortunately was unable to hold one of her grandchildren because [they’re] not born yet.”

The suspect’s prior assault

Calvin Andrew Lewis, 49, has been charged with first-degree murder in the homicide.

According to court documents, Lewis was previously charged with assaulting Tingley-McAleer in January.

At that time, he also faced counts of uttering a death threat to her and breaching a condition to keep the peace with her; those counts were later withdrawn.

Judge’s notes on the files appear to indicate that the victim and the accused were in a relationship. The notes also say he “pinned her on couch” and referenced a “small scratch,” but no other details were made available.

The documents also appear to suggest a no-contact order between Lewis and McAleer was removed at a hearing on February 20.

On April 2, Lewis was sentenced to three months for the assault, but he received credit for time already served.

RCMP investigation

As for the homicide, police say an autopsy will help determine the cause of death.

In a news release, Mounties said Tingley-McAleer was living with Lewis.

Sgt. Nick Arbour of the New Brunswick RCMP couldn’t elaborate on the relationship between the accused and the victim, and he also declined to say if the man was known to police.

Police did say that they arrested Lewis, who was driving, a few kilometres away from the scene.

The incident is believed to be isolated, Mounties say, but the investigation is ongoing.

Lewis appeared in Moncton provincial court Monday and was sent for a 30-day psychiatric assessment.

The case returns to court June 4.

— With files from Global News’ Alexander Quon