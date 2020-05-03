Hillsborough man charged with first-degree murder: N.B. RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP have charged a man from Hillsborough, N.B., with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 43-year-old woman on Saturday.

Police say officers responded to a call at approximately 10:20 a.m. May 2, where they found a woman dead in a home on Main Street.

Shortly afterwards, police arrested a 49-year-old man who was driving a few kilometres away.

The 49-year-old and the victim were living together at the time of the murder, according to police.

On Sunday, Calvin Andrew Lewis appeared in court via teleremand and was charged with the first-degree murder of Tina Tingley-McAleer.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed in order to determine the exact cause of death.

The Mounties say their investigation is ongoing.