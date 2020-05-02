New Brunswick RCMP investigating homicide in Hillsborough

RCMP are investigating a homicide in Hillsborough, N.B., on Saturday.
Police say officers responded to a call at approximately 10:20 a.m., where they found a woman dead in a home on Main Street.
A short time later police arrested a man who was driving a few kilometres away.
The man remains in custody.
RCMP say their major crime unit is investigating the woman’s death as a homicide.
They do not believe there is a risk to the public.
