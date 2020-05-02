New Brunswick RCMP investigating homicide in Hillsborough

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating a homicide in Hillsborough, N.B., on Saturday.

Police say officers responded to a call at approximately 10:20 a.m., where they found a woman dead in a home on Main Street.

A short time later police arrested a man who was driving a few kilometres away.

The man remains in custody.

RCMP say their major crime unit is investigating the woman’s death as a homicide.

They do not believe there is a risk to the public.

