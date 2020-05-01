N.B. RCMP investigating after bullet holes found on Saint-Léonard public library

Police are investigating after seven bullet holes were found in the wall of a public library in Saint-Léonard, N.B., on Friday.
Local police were able to confirm loud noises came from the area of the Dr. Lorne J. Violette Public Library around 10:15 p.m., Thursday.
No staff were in the building at the time.
West District RCMP member Jean-Pierre Bouchard said no suspects have been identified yet.
He believes this to be an isolated incident.
Bouchard said there is no evidence that anyone was targeted and that it is most likely an act of mischief.
Saint-Léonard RCMP are still in the early stages of their investigation.
They are asking the public to come forward if they have any information about the incident.
