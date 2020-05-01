Menu

Crime

N.B. RCMP investigating after bullet holes found on Saint-Léonard public library

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted May 1, 2020 2:57 pm
Updated May 1, 2020 2:59 pm
An RCPM/GRC police car, with lights and siren on.
An RCPM/GRC police car, with lights and siren on. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley

Police are investigating after seven bullet holes were found in the wall of a public library in Saint-Léonard, N.B., on Friday. 

Local police were able to confirm loud noises came from the area of the Dr. Lorne J. Violette Public Library around 10:15 p.m., Thursday.

No staff were in the building at the time.

West District RCMP member Jean-Pierre Bouchard said no suspects have been identified yet.

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating after bullet holes were found in a public library.
New Brunswick RCMP are investigating after bullet holes were found in a public library. New Brunswick RCMP -

He believes this to be an isolated incident.

Bouchard said there is no evidence that anyone was targeted and that it is most likely an act of mischief.

Saint-Léonard RCMP are still in the early stages of their investigation.

They are asking the public to come forward if they have any information about the incident.

