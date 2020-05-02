Coronavirus deaths in Canada increase by 175, surpassing 3,500; total cases over 56K

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s death toll from the novel coronavirus grew by 175 on Saturday, surpassing 3,500 fatalities.

Countrywide, confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, totalled 56,696 — with more than 29,000 of them considered active. A total of 3,566 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began.

These numbers are tallied daily based on figures released by provincial and federal health authorities, and include 23,813 people who are deemed recovered.

Canada has so far conducted more than 900,000 tests.

Quebec added more than 1,000 cases and 114 deaths on Saturday. The province has the highest fatalities (2,136) and most number of cases (29,656) in Canada. Close to 7,000 people are considered recovered.

Ontario reported 511 new cases and 55 deaths on Saturday. Together, Quebec and Ontario comprise more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 cases in the country. Ontario has seen 1,176 deaths since the pandemic began, with the provincial total number of cases standing at 17,119 on Saturday — more than 11,000 of these cases are considered recovered.

British Columbia reported two new deaths and 26 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, for a total number of 114 deaths and 2,171 cases since the pandemic was declared on March 11. Approximately 63 per cent of these cases are deemed recovered. On Friday, B.C. reported encouraging hospitalization numbers, including the lowest number of people in intensive care in more than five weeks.

Alberta announced 80 confirmed and 17 probable new cases on Saturday and two deaths. The province has so far seen more than 5,653 confirmed cases and 94 deaths since the coronavirus first arrived. More than 2,300 people are considered recovered.

Saskatchewan reported six new cases for a total of 412. Six people have died in the province so far, while 302 are considered recovered.

Manitoba reported one new case on Saturday, for a total of 280 confirmed and probable cases, with 38 of them considered active and 236 recoveries.

In New Brunswick, all 118 cases of COVID-19 are now considered resolved. The province hasn’t detected a new case for 14 straight days, has not experienced a COVID-19-related death so far, and is currently in the process of relaxing some restrictions.

Nova Scotia reported one new death and four new cases on Saturday, for a provincial total of 963 cases. Thirty-one people have died there since the pandemic began. More than 600 people have recovered from the virus.

There was no updated data released Saturday for Newfoundland and Labrador (259 cases so far, three deaths) or Prince Edward Island (27 cases, three of which are active).

Nunavut reported its first case of COVID-19 on Thursday, while the Northwest Territories appears to have resolved all five of its cases, and the Yukon too has resolved all 11 of its cases.

Worldwide, the virus has resulted in more than 3.4 million cases in 187 countries, with more than 242,000 deaths, according to data tracked by Johns Hopkins University.

More than a million people are considered recovered.

