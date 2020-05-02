B.C. health officials to provide Saturday update on COVID-19 response

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

British Columbia health officials are slated to provide their latest update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at noon PT, Saturday.

Global News will stream the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

1:09 Looking into the ages of B.C. residents testing positive for COVID-19 Looking into the ages of B.C. residents testing positive for COVID-19

On Friday, B.C. reported encouraging hospitalization numbers, including the lowest number of people in intensive care in more than five weeks.

As of Friday, the province had reported a total of 2,145 confirmed cases and 112 COVID-19 related deaths.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Nationally, Canada had reported 55,061 and close to 3,400 deaths as of May 1.

Story continues below advertisement