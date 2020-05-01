Quebec to unveil COVID-19 screening strategy as province moves to reopen

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec public health officials are set to outline the province’s coronavirus screening strategy on Friday, as Quebec moves towards a gradual de-confinement.

Retail stores are set to reopen as early as May 4 in the regions and May 11 in the Greater Montreal area. Classes are set to resume for primary schools and daycares on May 11 outside of the Montreal area, with the city following suit a week later.

As Quebec leads the country with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and the highest number of fatalities, the government has been facing backlash from Quebecers worried the province is moving too fast.

Over the past week, Quebec Premier François Legault has maintained that the health crisis is unfolding in seniors residences but that the situation is mostly under control in the rest of society.

Legault has also insisted that despite the rising number of deaths, the health-care system is able to handle cases as the province prepares to gradually reopen the economy and schools.

In Montreal, however, several hospitals are currently dealing with outbreaks of COVID-19, and at least two, including Maisonneuve-Rosemont and Santa Cabrini, have had to delay surgeries. As a result of the outbreaks, some hospitals are currently running above capacity.

Legault admitted the virus’s progression in the northern and eastern parts of the island, particularly in Montreal North, is worrying and that public health authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

The premier said he could also delay his plan if public health authorities determine the city’s hospitals cannot cope with a possible increase in cases linked to de-confinement.

Earlier this week, Montreal-area opposition MNAs called for more extensive testing for the novel coronavirus.

“We need to isolate the people who need to be isolated and we can only do that if we know what’s going on,” said MNA Paule Robitaille.

Legault said opening up the province will come with increased testing.

Quebec currently conducts about 6,000 COVID-19 tests per day, but by next week, the province will increase its capacity to 14,500 tests per day, the premier said.

— With files from Global’s Kalina Laframboise and the Canadian Press