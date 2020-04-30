New Brunswick to provide update on efforts against coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials are expected to provide an update on New Brunswick’s efforts in response to the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday.

As of Thursday, New Brunswick has experienced 12 straight days of no new reported cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health, said the number of cases detected in New Brunswick remains at 118, with only four cases remaining active.

There are no New Brunswickers in hospital and no deaths have been recorded in the province.

The province remains in a state of flux as it moves towards relaxing restrictions first implemented to reduce to the spread of COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, New Brunswick is in transition between its red and orange levels, with the goal of allowing New Brunswickers to enjoy the province’s wide-open outdoor spaces.

But the province’s chief medical officer of health has stressed that New Brunswickers must continue to maintain physical-distancing practices despite the relaxation of restrictions.

“The phase we are now entering will be, in many respects, more difficult than what we have been through so far,” said Russell on Wednesday.

“Whether we are as successful in the next six months as we have been in the last six weeks depends entirely on you. Your actions, now more than ever, will determine what happens next.”

Temporary foreign workers and municipal deficits

Premier Blaine Higgs has been attempting to balance a desire for businesses to reopen with the need to restrict any chance that the coronavirus could spread.

Higgs has imposed a restriction on temporary foreign workers in New Brunswick, in part because of a fear that it could spark an outbreak.

“Under normal circumstances, we welcome foreign temporary workers, as they play an important role in New Brunswick’s continued economic growth,” Higgs said.

“But right now, the risk of allowing more people to enter the province is simply too great.” Tweet This

It’s a decision that has been criticized by industries that rely on those temporary workers to function, including the seafood and agricultural sectors.

Rebeka Frazer Chiasson, president of the National Farmers Union in New Brunswick, told the Canadian Press that skilled labour is not easily replaced, and many farmers will reduce their risk by limiting the amount they plant.

The premier is likely to face questions over the decision again on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Higgs said that New Brunswick is likely to allow municipalities to run deficits this year as a result of COVID-19.

Canadian municipalities are not permitted to run deficits by law, but some jurisdictions have already moved to change that in response to the free fall in revenues caused by COVID-19.

With files from Silas Brown and The Canadian Press

