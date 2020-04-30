Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on April 30

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Thursday:

459 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, total rises to 16,187 cases with 1,082 deaths

Ontario reported 459 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 16,187 cases.

The death toll has risen to 1,082 as 86 more deaths were reported.

Thursday’s report marks the highest single-day increase in deaths for the province. Tuesday previously saw the highest increase with 59 deaths.

Meanwhile, 10,205 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 63 per cent of cases.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 59.5 per cent of all cases in the province.

City of Toronto begins to move homeless people into apartments

TORONTO — The City of Toronto says it is moving some people living in tents into apartment buildings as part of its effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the city’s homeless population.

Encampments have sprouted up across the city as those living in shelters have taken to the outdoors during the pandemic.

Toronto hospital creates alternative to N95 masks

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre staff say an alternative to the N95 mask has been developed by using a modified full-face snorkel mask for health-care workers to potentially use during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hospital staff told Global News Radio 640 Toronto the alternative mask was developed due to a limited supply of N95 masks in the world and the coronavirus outbreak still going strong.

“This is an unprecedented time that is highlighting the need for innovative solutions to the challenges health-care workers are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Brian Courtney, a cardiologist, engineer and scientist at Sunnybrook.

Ontario government releases guidelines for businesses to reopen safely

TORONTO – Ontario is not yet setting dates for restarting the economy, but today the province is providing guidelines to businesses for how to reopen safely, including ground markings for physical distancing and installing plexiglass barriers.

Premier Doug Ford says Ontario has made “tremendous progress” in flattening the curve, and as soon as it is safe to start reopening, he will do so as quickly as possible.

—With files from The Canadian Press