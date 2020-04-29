Coronavirus: Toronto City Council to meet virtually Thursday due to COVID-19

Toronto City Council will hold a special meeting online Thursday due to restrictions on public gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
City councillors will use an online video conferencing platform while the public can watch a livestream of the meeting.
READ MORE: Coronavirus: Fences installed around Trinity Bellwoods cherry blossoms in effort to stop crowds
It’s the first time councillors of Canada’s most populous city will meet virtually.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
Mayor John Tory’s report on the COVID-19 emergency response is on the agenda, which has already been posted online.View link »
© 2020 The Canadian Press
COMMENTS