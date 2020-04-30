Menu

Health

Coronavirus: City of Toronto begins moving some homeless people into apartments

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 30, 2020 11:00 am
Coronavirus outbreak: Toronto to provide 125 apartments as temporary housing for city’s homeless
WATCH ABOVE: Mayor of Toronto John Tory announced on Wednesday that the city has partnered with the Times Group corporation to provide 125 apartments as temporary housing for people living in encampments in Toronto amid serious public health concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19. He said that the city will be offering furnished units with on-site support including meals, 24/7 staff and harm reduction support for the residents of those units.

TORONTO — The City of Toronto says it is moving some people living in tents into apartment buildings as part of its effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the city’s homeless population.

Encampments have sprouted up across the city as those living in shelters have taken to the outdoors during the pandemic.

READ MORE: Toronto homelessness advocates sue city over COVID-19 response

The city says it has leased and furnished two buildings in the midtown are that had been slated for demolition.

It says each unit will have a kitchen, wireless internet and cable television.

READ MORE: City of Toronto to spend $47.5M to build 250 supportive modular housing units

About three dozen people living in tents outside a drop-in centre will be the first to move into the apartments.

Toronto Public Health says 211 people in the shelter system have tested positive for COVID-19, with nine currently in hospital.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
