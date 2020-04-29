Coronavirus: Residents at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon ‘doing well’ following deadly outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Residents at a Bobcaygeon, Ont., nursing home ravaged by a coronavirus outbreak last month are doing well, the admistrator reported Wednesday.

Mary Carr of Pinecrest Nursing Home says there have been no changes at the 65-bed facility since her last update on Friday. Since an outbreak was declared on March 20, the facility has endured the loss of 28 residents due to COVID-19 complications. A spouse of a resident also died due to COVID-19, according to the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit.

Last week Carr said many of the residents who previously tested positive for COVID-19 have now tested negative.

The last death at Pinecrest was reported on April 9, so it has now been 20 days without a death, Carr notes.

“I am pleased to report that there have been no changes at Pinecrest Nursing Home and our residents are doing well,” Carr said. “We continue to reach out to our health system partners to ensure our staff have the support and rest they need.”

Carr noted the Central East Local Health Integration Network (LHIN) has provided a registered nurse to assist staff.

“I want to thank the Central East LHIN for providing a registered nurse that we have successfully integrated into our care team,” she said. “We are also in conversations with Ross Memorial Hospital about onboarding additional staffing supports in the coming weeks.”

Late last week, the health unit declared an outbreak at another long-term care facility in Bobcaygeon after four residents and four staff at Case Manor Care Community have tested positive for coronavirus.