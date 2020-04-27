Coronavirus: 4 residents test positive at second Bobcaygeon long-term care home

Send this page to someone via email

A second long-term care home in Bobcaygeon, Ont., reports four of its residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to an update on its website, Markham, Ont.-based Sienna Senior Living reports four of the 96 residents at its Case Manor Care Community have tested positive for the virus. The company owns 70 long-term care facilities.

The facility’s residents were all tested on April 22 with assistance from the Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit and Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay.

“Public health confirmed today that four residents and four team members have tested positive for COVID-19,” Sienna Senior Living said on Sunday.

The letter states the residents living on the first, second and third floors of Case Manor are all isolation.

“The team is doing a tremendous job managing the situation and we are working closely with public health,” the letter states. “All proper precautions and directives are in place. Isolation protocols are in place for all home areas and all residents are dining in their rooms.”

The facility is the second in Bobcaygeon to face a coronavirus outbreak. On March 20, the health unit declared an outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home. To date, 28 residents and a spouse of a resident at Pinecrest have died of complications from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

On Monday, Pinecrest administrator no new deaths – the last was reported on April 9.

Sienna Senior Living says all staff are wearing personal protective equipment and having their temperatures taken twice per shift. There is also frequent monitoring of all residents’ health, including their temperatures being checked twice daily.

Rigorous, frequent cleaning and disinfecting of all surfaces is in effect, there are no non-essential visitors and active screening for any essential visitors, including temperature checks, continues, the company stated.