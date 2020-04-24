Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

‘Many’ residents at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon test negative for COVID-19: staff

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 24, 2020 2:35 pm
Updated April 24, 2020 2:53 pm
Bobcaygeon Town Crier visits Pinecrest Nursing Home
The Town Crier for the Village of Bobcaygeon , Ont., paid a visit on Wednesday to Pinecrest Nursing Home to salute its staff.

The administrator at the Bobcaygeon, Ont., nursing home which has been ravaged by a deadly coronavirus outbreak says “many” of the home’s residents have now tested negative for COVID-19.

Mary Carr didn’t provide an exact number of residents at Pinecrest Nursing Home in the village 50 kilometres north of Peterborough.

Since an outbreak was declared at the 65-bed facility, 28 residents have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. A spouse of a resident also died of COVID-19 complications.

A change in data from the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit on Thursday determined one resident did not die of COVID-19.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Bobcaygeon nursing home ‘closer to putting outbreak behind’ them

The last death at the facility was reported on April 9, so it’s now been 15 days without a death, Carr notes.

Story continues below advertisement

“Following public health’s retesting of residents earlier this week, I am pleased to report that many of our residents have tested negative for COVID-19,” she said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We are currently in the process of reaching out to families individually to update them on the status of their loved one. This news is uplifting for our staff who continue to dedicate their time and compassion to the care and comfort of our residents.”

Canadian military arrives at Ontario long-term care home to aid during COVID-19 pandemic

Carr said Wednesday that the Bobcaygeon Town Crier visited the home to honour and salute the home’s frontline staff.

“We are so grateful for moments like these as the support of the community truly gives us the strength to keep moving forward,” she said.

Last Friday, resident Lorraine Button, 91, was permitted to go for a walk — the first resident to leave the facility since the outbreak was declared. She had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 1.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Long-term CareBobcaygeonpinecrest nursing homePinecrestBobcaygeon nursing homeTown CrierBobcaygeon outbreaklong term care covid-19Bobcaygeon long-term careBobcaygeon Town Criercoronvirus outbreak
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.