Bobcaygeon, Ont. nursing home has ‘turned the corner’ with deadly coronavirus outbreak

The administrator at the Bobcaygeon, Ont., nursing home that has endured more than two dozen deaths due to a coronavirus outbreak believes the worst may finally be over.

After more than two weeks straight of reporting on the deaths of 29 residents at Pinecrest Nursing Home, administrator Mary Carr on Friday reported no new deaths for the eighth day in a row.

The last death at the 65-bed facility was reported on April 9. Including a spouse of a resident, the outbreak declared on March 20 has claimed 30 lives.

“We continue to believe that we have turned a corner and that many of our residents who had previously been ill or tested positive for COVID are now doing much better,” said Carr.

“This is positive news after a very challenging time. We’re not out of the woods yet, but these are very encouraging signs.”

Carr said the facility continues to work closely with the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit to commence retesting next week.

“Today, following protocols from public health, we will take some residents for walks,” she said.

The health unit last week reported that 28 staff had tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak was declared. Carr said earlier this week that “a few” staff members had returned to work.