Health

Bobcaygeon, Ont. nursing home has ‘turned the corner’ with deadly coronavirus outbreak

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 17, 2020 1:27 pm
Updated April 17, 2020 1:28 pm
Bagpiper pays tribute to victims of COVID-19 at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon
Scott Davidson played 'Amazing Grace' outside Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ont., on Easter Sunday to pay tribute to those who have died of COVID-19 complications.

The administrator at the Bobcaygeon, Ont., nursing home that has endured more than two dozen deaths due to a coronavirus outbreak believes the worst may finally be over.

After more than two weeks straight of reporting on the deaths of 29 residents at Pinecrest Nursing Home, administrator Mary Carr on Friday reported no new deaths for the eighth day in a row.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Bobcaygeon, Ont., nursing home residents rebounding from deadly outbreak

The last death at the 65-bed facility was reported on April 9. Including a spouse of a resident, the outbreak declared on March 20 has claimed 30 lives.

Lack of training for care home workers could fuel COVID-19 spread

“We continue to believe that we have turned a corner and that many of our residents who had previously been ill or tested positive for COVID are now doing much better,” said Carr.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is positive news after a very challenging time. We’re not out of the woods yet, but these are very encouraging signs.”

READ MORE: Long-term care homes with the most coronavirus deaths in Canada

Carr said the facility continues to work closely with the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit to commence retesting next week.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Today, following protocols from public health, we will take some residents for walks,” she said.

The health unit last week reported that 28 staff had tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak was declared. Carr said earlier this week that “a few” staff members had returned to work.

First reported Toronto personal support worker succumbs to COVID-19

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus outbreakcovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesLong-term CareBobcaygeonnursing homecovid-19 casespinecrest nursing homeBobcaygeon nursing home
