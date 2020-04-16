Coronavirus: Bobcaygeon, Ont., nursing home residents rebounding from deadly outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

A Bobcaygeon, Ont., nursing home that has been plagued by a horrific coronavirus outbreak has now gone a week without any fatalities and residents are on the rebound, the administrator says.

On Thursday, Mary Carr at Pinecrest Nursing Home reported no new deaths — a seven-day reprieve since the last death at the 65-bed facility was reported on April 9.

Since the outbreak was declared on March 20, 29 residents and a spouse of a resident have died of COVID-19.

Carr said on Thursday that “many” residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 previously have been healthy for at least 14 days.

“With the support of Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit, we will be retesting residents next week to look for clearance of COVID-19,” she said.

Carr’s update is a stark contrast to a report from the facility’s medical director Dr. Michelle Snarr, who on March 30 described the facility as a “war-zone.”

Carr said as part of continued care efforts, the nursing home in the village 50 kilometres north of Peterborough will be forming a plan to reintroduce outdoor exercise for residents who are “doing well.”

“We are committed to implementing all new and ongoing care directives, which includes keeping residents distanced from each other to prevent further spread of infection,” said Carr.

“As initiatives are reintroduced, we will remain diligent and focused on maintaining precautions to put our residents’ health and safety first.”

Last week, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 28 staff had tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak was declared. Carr said earlier this week “a few” staff members returned to work.

Carr noted that while families impacted by the outbreak are mourning the loss of loved ones in privacy, the nursing home will host a memorial service “to celebrate and commemorate those who are no longer with us and the profound impact they have had on our community.”

“These are unique times for us but we remain committed to our residents, their families, and the community,” she said.