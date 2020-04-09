Coronavirus outbreak at Bobcaygeon, Ont. nursing home claims 29th resident

Send this page to someone via email

The deadliest coronavirus outbreak in Ontario claimed its 30th victim on Thursday morning, the administrator at a nursing home in Bobcaygeon, Ont., reported.

According to Mary Carr, a 29th resident at the 65-bed Pinecrest Nursing Home has died of COVID-19 complications. Along with a spouse of a resident who also died of COVID-19 complications, the outbreak at the facility has claimed 30 lives.

The first death at the facility in the village north of Peterborough was reported on March 24 after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared on March 18, according to the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit.

Dr. Michelle Snarr, the facility’s medical director, has called the outbreak a “war zone.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On Thursday, the health unit reported 28 staff have also tested positive for COVID-19. However, their status was not available.

Story continues below advertisement

2:08 Coronavirus: Ontario looks to free up long-term care beds and move hospital patients in nursing homes Coronavirus: Ontario looks to free up long-term care beds and move hospital patients in nursing homes

Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock MPP Laurie Scott says the province last week secured the services of management company Extendicare Assist, which has a team on the ground to assist the nursing home.

“They are also offering expert support through virtual channels,” Scott stated. “Per outbreak protocol, the home has been closed to all admissions and all non-essential activities, and isolation is in effect. Deep commercial cleaning is taking place in care areas of the home, the kitchen is closed and food is being safely brought in, and housekeeping and support staff are being redeployed to support other duties in the home.”

Carr says Pinecrest staff are working hard each and every day to “fulfill the physical and emotional needs of our residents.”

“Their care and safety continues to be our number one priority,” she said. “Our staff have also received a number of thoughtful donations from the community ahead of the Easter weekend. The entire Bobcaygeon community has been so generous during this time and we are grateful for the ongoing support.”