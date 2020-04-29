Man found not guilty in hit-and-run death of Brady Francis in New Brunswick

The man accused of leaving the scene of a crash that killed a young Elsipogtog, N.B., man two years ago has been found not guilty.
Brady Francis, 22, died after he was hit by a vehicle while walking along a road in Saint Charles in February 2018.
RCMP say that at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 24, 2018, officers responded to Saint-Charles Sud Road, where Francis’ body was found on the side of the road.
Police believe he was waiting for a ride home when he was struck by a vehicle.
Francis’ parents, Jessica Perley and Dana Francis, previously testified they were on the phone with Brady when his father heard a loud car sound on the other end.
That was the last time they spoke to him before his body was eventually found on the road.
Maurice Johnson, 57, stood trial in January on a charge of failing to stop at the scene of a collision causing death.
In her decision, Justice Denise LeBlanc said the Crown did not prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.
Johnson maintained that he hit a deer that night.
The judge also pointed out that no DNA or trace could be established between Francis and Johnson’s GMC truck.
