‘That sounded close’: Brady Francis was on phone with parents before he was found

The trial for man charged in the hit-and-run death of 22-year-old Brady Francis began on Monday.

Maurice Johnson is accused of failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving bodily harm or death; he has pleaded not guilty.

The body of Francis of Elsipogtog First Nation was discovered along the Saint-Charles Sud Road in Saint Charles, N.B. on February 24th 2018.

Francis’ parents, Jessica Perley and Dana Francis, testified they were on the phone with Brady when his father heard a loud car sound driving by on the other end.

Perley told the court her husband passed her the phone and he said “geez, that sounded close,” describing what sounded like a car driving by, which he heard through the phone. That was the last time they’d spoken to him, before eventually finding his body on the road.

Court was told Francis was drinking and at a party that night, but wanted to come home.

After confusion about Francis’ location, his parents eventually determined where he was and made their way to eventually find Brady lying face up on the road. Someone was already doing CPR at the time.

Brady’s father took over CPR, but it was too late.

Friends, who were with Brady earlier that night, were the first on scene. They made the call to 911.

Francis told court when first responders ruled his son had passed, he sang two verses of a Mi’kmaq song to his son, and will sing the two other verses after the trial, praying for everyone, “even for you,” as he looked at Johnson.

Several pieces of evidence were entered into the trial, including some clothing, a GMC emblem, and a map of the area.

Court staff say three weeks have been set aside for the trial.