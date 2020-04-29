Coronavirus: Saskatchewan golf courses will have new rules when they open

Send this page to someone via email

Golfing will be a little bit different when courses in Saskatchewan are allowed to open starting May 15.

When the Saskatchewan government rolled out its five-phase reopening plan from the novel coronavirus on April 24, golf was deemed a low-risk outdoor activity and was included in the first phase.

“We’ve got strategies to handle all of our starting points in terms of having employees in place to remind everyone of the new rules and then we are actually going to have our on-course ambassadors in place and enforce the regulations,” said Ron Erikson, general manager of The Willows Golf and Country Club in Saskatoon.

“There’s going to be zero tolerance.”

Precautionary measures were brought in by the province that all courses must follow in order to reopen.

One change is raising the cups will so balls don’t have to be retrieved.

Golf Canada says this will not affect handicaps.

“A round played under these conditions will result in an acceptable score for handicap purposes using the most likely score guidelines,” states a post to Golf Canada’s website.

“When using most likely score, the player should consider the number of strokes most likely required to complete the hole and determine whether the ball would have been holed or not. Most likely score is at the player’s best judgment and should not be used to gain an unfair advantage.”

Other changes include no rakes around bunkers, no benches, no ball washers, and only allowing one person per golf cart unless they are from the same residence.

“There is going to be a lot more observance and I think that is on us as an industry to have that control so that it’s a not a free-for-all and not a situation where it can be traced back that the golf industry was a bunch of bad actors,” Erikson said.

“You can play with others, or you can play by yourself,” said Golf Saskatchewan executive director Brian Lee.

“Whether you are playing with proper rules or just out for a walk, it can be done and the government has provided that it can be done in a safe manner under the COVID-19 pandemic times.”

Other provinces may be looking at how well Saskatchewan reopens its golf courses, as it’s the first one to announce the intention to do so for the upcoming season. Erikson said that it’s important for golf courses across the province to get it right.

“Underlying all of it is the fact that we have to be good stewards of the process so they don’t have to hit the red button again and we have to go back to sticking in our houses,” Erikson said.

“That would be not good.”