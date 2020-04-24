Global News at 10 Regina April 24 2020 8:25pm 01:45 Lloydminster to follow Saskatchewan coronavirus easing measures Lloydminster’s mayor says the city had to balance the needs of residents and businesses when considering which province’s coronavirus approach to follow. Lloydminster to follow Saskatchewan coronavirus easing measures <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6866985/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6866985/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?