Cavendish Beach Music Festival cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

The Cavendish Beach Music Festival on Prince Edward Island has been added to the growing list of Maritime events that have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a social media statement Tuesday, festival president Jeff Squires said the decision was made in conjunction with officials from the Province of Prince Edward Island and the resort Municipality of Cavendish.

“The safety of our community remains a priority and we will forego year 12 and reunite in 2021,” Squires said.

“We are saddened by this outcome, but we know it is the right decision.” Tweet This

Squires said ticket buyers will be emailed directly with information to request a refund or transfer their ticket to the 2021 festival.

“Trust that the 2021 Cavendish Beach Music Festival presented by Bell will be one of the best ones yet and we are working hard to bring you some of country music’s hottest stars,” Squires continued. “Before you know it, we’ll be announcing the 2021 lineup.”

Dan + Shay, Miranda Lambert, Brett Young and Dallas Smith were slated to headline this year’s event.

Chris Lane, Tim Hicks, Mitchell Tenpenny, Blanco Brown, Carley Pearce, Jojo Mason, Tebey, Niko Moon, Steven Lee Olsen, Willie Jones and The Redhills Valleys were all also scheduled to perform.

The Cavendish Beach Music Festival is now one of many events in the Maritimes that has been cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Scotiabank Centre announced last month it would be closed for the foreseeable future. The move officially ended the Halifax Mooseheads’ season, with the team currently sitting 17th in the standings.

It also resulted in the cancellation of Stars on Ice, The Black Keys and the Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo.